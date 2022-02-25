Square Linear Pendant by Seed Design

The Square Pendant is simple yet sophisticated in both function and design. The minimalist linear lamp is controlled by touchless sensors located on one end of the fixture. Not only is there an ON/OFF and dimming function, but the Square also exhibits the ability to adjust color temperature in four flexible settings: 2700k, 3000k (default), 3400k, and 4000k.

The Square features an integrated LED source with a Color Rendering Index of 98 for vivid and natural color environments. The versatile design makes the Square pendant suitable for work spaces to ambient settings. The exterior is available in Black or White finish, while the inner surface is finely coated in brushed gold.