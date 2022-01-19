TLS-R - Bringing together spot lights, flexible and rigid linear lights in one series
TLS-R is a 48VDC Round track lighting system, designed as a modular system for flexibility and easy combination of different lighting modules to produce unique lighting designs.
Overview
Description
