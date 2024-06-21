Split system AC with air purification

Cooling or Heating Air Purification Wall Mounted Split System Air Conditioner.

Active Air purification nanoe™X Mark 2

The HZ Series has an even more effective air purification system than the Z series, with nanoe™X Mark 2 it can produce up to 9.6 trillion hydroxyl radicals for a faster air purification within your home.

The nanoe™X generator is maintenance free for the life of the air conditioner, so there is no additional cost to replace costly filters.

Built in Wi-Fi, A Smarter Way to Control Your Air

The Panasonic Comfort Cloud app and built in Wi-Fi function provide the convenience to control your air conditioner, even when you’re away from home.

Set timers via the comfort cloud app to pre-cool or warm up your home before you arrive, or purify and clean your indoor air with the nanoe™ X function before coming home. Even switch off the air conditioner when you are away from home - for the times when you've left the house in a hurry.

Standalone Air Purification System

Purify your Air with or without cooling or heating. Panasonic’s nanoe™ X Technology is a revolutionary air purification system that keeps your living space fresh and clean for you and your family.

Sensitive Choice

Sensitive Choice is a community service program that aims to educate people about the importance of managing their asthma and allergies. Developed by the National Asthma Council Australia in 2006, the program also encourages companies to produce products and services that are more asthma and allergy aware.

Panasonic and Sensitive Choice have partnered to introduce nanoe™ X to the Australian market. Purifying your air 24 hours, the nanoe™ X feature can function independently or concurrently with your air conditioner. This market leading Air Sterilisation technology works towards the inhibition of bacteria, viruses, allergens, pollens and mould within your indoor environment, whilst deodorising, keeping your home or office fresh and clean. Panasonic & Sensitive Choice are committed to bringing you Quality Air, for Life.