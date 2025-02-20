Gunnebo’s SpeedStile FLs MAX is a premium entrance control solution designed to enhance security, efficiency, and aesthetics in high-traffic areas. Combining modern design with advanced technology, this speed gate is ideal for spaces such as corporate offices, government facilities, and public venues. Its sleek build integrates seamlessly into sophisticated architectural environments, while maintaining robust security standards.

Key features include intuitive LED guidance systems, advanced anti-tailgating sensors, and customizable barrier options with glass panels ranging from 880mm to 1800mm in height. Available in a rounded or square ended cabinet, the SpeedStile FLs MAX also offers flexible configurations with standard 600mm or wide 900mm passageways to ensure accessibility for all, including wheelchair users. Its dynamic lighting and optional audio cues further enhance user navigation and operational safety.

The unit's adaptability extends to its aesthetic options, allowing custom finishes in stainless steel or tempered glass to match any design requirement. It also supports integration with various access control systems, such as card readers or biometric scanners. With high throughput capability, the FLs MAX ensures smooth and secure flow, processing up to 40 passages per minute with lane configuration adaptability for peak periods.

Equipped with emergency egress functionality, the SpeedStile FLs MAX is a reliable entrance control solution. Its reduced footprint design allows for easy installation in compact spaces while providing maximum operational efficiency and elegance.