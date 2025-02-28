The SpeedStile FL is a tried and tested entrance control solution. The FL is a sleek and versatile speed gate designed for efficient and secure access control in modern facilities. Combining sophisticated aesthetics with advanced technology, this model is ideal for spaces like corporate offices, public buildings, critical infrastructure sites and more, where both high flow rates and premium design are priorities.

The SpeedStile FL features a minimalist, transparent build crafted from high quality materials, blending seamlessly into any architectural environment while maintaining a compact footprint. It offers a wide range of finishes, glass panel heights (from 880mm to 1800mm), and customizable elements to match facility aesthetics and security requirements. The gate is designed for up to 40 passages per minute, the gate ensures smooth and uninterrupted user flow. Integrated sensors prevent tailgating and ensure safe, bidirectional passage.

To accommodate wheelchair users, a wide-lane option is available (up to 900mm), meeting accessibility and DA standards while maintaining the unit’s efficiency and security. Fully equipped with anti-tailgating technology, motion detection, and emergency settings for safe evacuations, the SpeedStile FL delivers robust entry management while prioritizing user safety.

The unit is compatible with various access control systems, including card readers and biometric devices, offering flexibility for diverse operational needs. This high-tech speed gate not only enhances security but overall aesthetics of a site. It’s the perfect choice for environments prioritizing both security and architectural appeal.