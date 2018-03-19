Speedlane Lifeline: Modern, elegant and secure entry speedgates

The Speedlane Lifeline Series is an intuitive, refined and secure entry management system for guiding and managing people flow through to secured areas of buildings.

The Lifeline Series contains three models – Slide, Swing and Open – which can each be further customised with dimensional and glass choices as well as a range of currently trending colour finishes. Every combination is possible for all levels of security.

The Speedlane Lifeline Series has been designed to the highest standards and incorporates a range of modern features, including:

Using unique sensors which detect visitors approaching

A sleep function to save energy

Pulsing light strips to guide the user

Intuitive and proven symbols to make it user friendly

Ergonomic design for customer comfort

Customisation possibilities in fitting with interior design

Premium quality materials

The Speedlane Lifeline Series – one of Boon Edam’s extensive range of entrance security technologies – is applicable to major public and private security applications in Australia and worldwide, including in high rise buildings, corporate HQs, broadcasters, treasuries, diplomacies, embassies, legislatures, parliaments and other government buildings.