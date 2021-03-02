Logo
Sppedlane Compact Swing Gates in Commercial Setting
Swing Barrier Gate Glass Swing Doors
Speedlane Compact: Stylish speedstile with jump-over protection

Last Updated on 02 Mar 2021

Overview
Description

Boon Edam Australia is introducing its new Speedlane Compact tall glass version, designed to provide extra security in smaller interior spaces, including leisure centres, sports facilities and commercial lobby refurbishments.

The tall glass option not only seamlessly and unobtrusively integrates into a wide variety of architecturally designed interior spaces, but also provides the security benefit of additional jump-over protection.

