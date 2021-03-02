Speedlane Compact: Stylish speedstile with jump-over protection
Boon Edam Australia is introducing its new Speedlane Compact tall glass version, designed to provide extra security in smaller interior spaces, including leisure centres, sports facilities and commercial lobby refurbishments.
Overview
The tall glass option not only seamlessly and unobtrusively integrates into a wide variety of architecturally designed interior spaces, but also provides the security benefit of additional jump-over protection.
