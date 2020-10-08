Acoustic Booths
Last Updated on 08 Oct 2020
Bureau Booths create premium quality, high tech acoustic booths to give you space to get work done. From Zoom meetings and phone calls to recording and podcasting, our acoustic booths are the perfect modular solution for any workplace.
Overview
Bureau Booths create premium quality, high tech acoustic booths to give you space to get work done. From Zoom meetings and phone calls to recording and podcasting, our acoustic booths are the perfect modular solution for any workplace.
Our booths can be delivered in as little as two weeks, are fully customisable in colour/branding and have the latest technology - all in one very affordable package.