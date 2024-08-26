Solid Walling Blocks

Sandstone walling refers to the construction of walls using solid blocks of natural sandstone. Gosford have a variety of solid walling products and options which are customisable in texture, colour and size according to the requirements and intended heights of the walls. Our expert team can provide project-specific recommendations to ensure we supply the right product for each project.

Sandstone solid block walling is valued for its natural beauty, longevity, and insulating properties, making it a popular choice for both interior and exterior walls in residential, landscape and commercial construction.

With access to the largest range of colours and export quality stone, Gosford Quarries have become the leaders in supplying a variety of solid landscape products. From concept to delivery, Gosford Quarries works with you from concept to construction.