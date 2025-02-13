SolarSpan®: Australia's leading insulated roofing panel
Last Updated on 13 Feb 2025
SolarSpan® is Australia's leading insulated roofing panel offering long-spans, low pitch and high thermal efficiency to satisfy Section J requirements in commercial, industrial and residential applications. This engineered all-in-one insulated roofing solution offers features of COLORBOND® steel exterior roof layer.
Overview
This engineered all-in-one insulated roofing solution offers features of COLORBOND® steel exterior roof layer, an Expanded Polystyrene with fire-retardant (EPS-FR) rigid insulation core with a pre-finished COLORBOND® ceiling underside.
SolarSpan® insulated roofing is faster to install than conventional roofing, eliminating the need for additional structural supports and extra layers as required in traditional roofing. This system removes the need for purlins, beams, trusses, mesh, sarking, insulation, and plasterboard during installation as well as reducing the need for multiple trades onsite.
SolarSpan® Advantages:
- Meets Section J Thermal Requirements
- Faster to install than traditional roofing methods
- Long spans
- Low pitch
- Made in Australia for Australian conditions, tried and tested in cyclonic regions
- Compatible with SolarLap® superior End Lap system to eliminate reliance on sealants and butyl tape
SolarSpan® Applications:
- Patios
- Retail and shopping centres
- Commercial
- Educational facilities – gymnasiums, assembly areas, auditoriums, and classrooms
- Warehouses
- Residential houses
- Shaded structures and awnings
Downloads
SolarSpan Patio Brochure
7.60 MB
SolarSpan Spec Sheet
177.18 KB
SolarSpan Tech Data Sheets
873.14 KB
Solarspan Safety Data Sheet
239.34 KB
SolarSpan Certificate of Conformity
566.01 KB
Bondor Bushfire Advisory Note-IGNL
8.51 MB
Contact
Bondor Office 49-53 Newton Road(02) 9609 0888
Queensland Office 103 Ingram Rd(07) 3323 8500
South Australia Office 70-72 Rundle Road(08) 8282 5000
Tasmania Office 7 Connector Park Drive(03) 6335 8500
Victoria Office 6 Dunmore Drive(03) 8326 8000
Western Australia Office 17 Gauge Circuit(08) 9256 0600
MetecnoPIR Queensland Office 111 Ingram Rd(07) 3323 9900
MetecnoPIR Victoria Office 9-27 Amcor Way(03) 9250 3300