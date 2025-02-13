Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Bondor Metecno Logo
Bondor Metecno
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Bondor SolarSpan Ceiling
Bondor SolarSpan Hallway
Bondor SolarSpan InsulLiving Insulated Roofing Airlie Beach
Bondor SolarSpan InsulLiving Insulated Roofing Cranbourne
Bondor SolarSpan InsulLiving Insulated Roofing Rennovation
Bondor SolarSpan Landscape
Bondor SolarSpan Porch
Bondor SolarSpan Shed
Bondor SolarSpan Ceiling
Bondor SolarSpan Hallway
Bondor SolarSpan InsulLiving Insulated Roofing Airlie Beach
Bondor SolarSpan InsulLiving Insulated Roofing Cranbourne
Bondor SolarSpan InsulLiving Insulated Roofing Rennovation
Bondor SolarSpan Landscape
Bondor SolarSpan Porch
Bondor SolarSpan Shed
||

SolarSpan®: Australia's leading insulated roofing panel

Last Updated on 13 Feb 2025

SolarSpan® is Australia's leading insulated roofing panel offering long-spans, low pitch and high thermal efficiency to satisfy Section J requirements in commercial, industrial and residential applications. This engineered all-in-one insulated roofing solution offers features of COLORBOND® steel exterior roof layer.

Overview
Description

SolarSpan® is Australia’s leading insulated roofing panel offering long spans, low pitch and high thermal efficiency to satisfy Section J requirements in commercial, industrial and residential applications.

This engineered all-in-one insulated roofing solution offers features of COLORBOND® steel exterior roof layer, an Expanded Polystyrene with fire-retardant (EPS-FR) rigid insulation core with a pre-finished COLORBOND® ceiling underside.

SolarSpan® insulated roofing is faster to install than conventional roofing, eliminating the need for additional structural supports and extra layers as required in traditional roofing. This system removes the need for purlins, beams, trusses, mesh, sarking, insulation, and plasterboard during installation as well as reducing the need for multiple trades onsite.

SolarSpan® Advantages:

  • Meets Section J Thermal Requirements
  • Faster to install than traditional roofing methods
  • Long spans
  • Low pitch
  • Made in Australia for Australian conditions, tried and tested in cyclonic regions
  • Compatible with SolarLap® superior End Lap system to eliminate reliance on sealants and butyl tape

SolarSpan® Applications:

  • Patios
  • Retail and shopping centres
  • Commercial
  • Educational facilities – gymnasiums, assembly areas, auditoriums, and classrooms
  • Warehouses
  • Residential houses
  • Shaded structures and awnings

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
SolarSpan Patio Brochure

7.60 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SolarSpan Spec Sheet

177.18 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SolarSpan Tech Data Sheets

873.14 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Solarspan Safety Data Sheet

239.34 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SolarSpan Certificate of Conformity

566.01 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Bondor Bushfire Advisory Note-IGNL

8.51 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Bondor Office 49-53 Newton Road

(02) 9609 0888
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

Queensland Office 103 Ingram Rd

(07) 3323 8500
Display AddressSalisbury South, SA

South Australia Office 70-72 Rundle Road

(08) 8282 5000
Display AddressKings Meadows, TAS

Tasmania Office 7 Connector Park Drive

(03) 6335 8500
Display AddressTruganina, VIC

Victoria Office 6 Dunmore Drive

(03) 8326 8000
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Western Australia Office 17 Gauge Circuit

(08) 9256 0600
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

MetecnoPIR Queensland Office 111 Ingram Rd

(07) 3323 9900
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

MetecnoPIR Victoria Office 9-27 Amcor Way

(03) 9250 3300
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap