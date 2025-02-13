SolarSpan®: Australia's leading insulated roofing panel

SolarSpan® is Australia’s leading insulated roofing panel offering long spans, low pitch and high thermal efficiency to satisfy Section J requirements in commercial, industrial and residential applications.

This engineered all-in-one insulated roofing solution offers features of COLORBOND® steel exterior roof layer, an Expanded Polystyrene with fire-retardant (EPS-FR) rigid insulation core with a pre-finished COLORBOND® ceiling underside.

SolarSpan® insulated roofing is faster to install than conventional roofing, eliminating the need for additional structural supports and extra layers as required in traditional roofing. This system removes the need for purlins, beams, trusses, mesh, sarking, insulation, and plasterboard during installation as well as reducing the need for multiple trades onsite.

SolarSpan® Advantages:

Meets Section J Thermal Requirements

Faster to install than traditional roofing methods

Long spans

Low pitch

Made in Australia for Australian conditions, tried and tested in cyclonic regions

Compatible with SolarLap® superior End Lap system to eliminate reliance on sealants and butyl tape



SolarSpan® Applications: