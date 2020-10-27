Logo
Arcadia Green Solar Shading Commercial School Grounds
Arcadia Solar Shading Multi Residential Apartment Block Exterior
Arcadia Solar Shading Multi Residential Facade
Arcadia Solar Shading Residential Apartment Block Exterior
Solar Shading

Last Updated on 27 Oct 2020

Solar shading by Arcadia includes six ranges to suit all your needs: Verve, Zest, Ritz, Match, Muse and Mist.

Overview
Description

Verve

Verve® sliding louvre screens are a versatile louvre system used for balconies and other external applications to give greater privacy and sun control. The sliding louvre screen consists of an engineered multi-frame system mounted on high grade running gear. Louvre blades (fixed or operable), perforated metal and other custom batten systems can be fitted within the frame.

Apartment developments, Hotels and Student Accommodation projects will benefit from incorporating the Verve® sliding louvre screen system. Verve® sliding screens can be open to enjoy views and allow natural light for winter months, or closed for privacy, heat reduction and glare control during the summer.

Zest

Zest® Sunblades provide modern feature to building facades, while controlling natural light, glare and providing significant reduction in heat loads and energy costs.

Features and benefits:

  • Engineered and designed to provide maximum efficiency
  • Ultimate span capacity
  • Can be connected to buildings via a range of standard and bespoke fixing methods to suit your project needs
  • Australian made, locally manufactured
  • Engineered to AS1170.2

Ritz

Arcadia Ritz® Operating Roof System is a high-end sun control solution which provides full weather protection.

Features and benefits:

  • Ultimate compliment to an outdoor area
  • Perfect for increasing the usability of a BBQ area or keeping café customers covered from direct sun light and rain
  • Available with rain sensors and remote switching
  • With adjustable blades the Ritz®

Match

Match® sunscreen grating is a modular aluminium grating system made up from a range of flat bar or a louvre sun shading profiles. The system can be incorporated for sun shading, privacy, and trafficable access to building facades. The shading provided by Match® sunscreens reduces running costs for buildings such as air-conditioning and lighting costs by reflecting heat and glare.

Match® Grating System can also be incorporated as a security, screening or ventilation system for carparks, Plantroom screens, gates, and controlled access areas. Screens can be set horizontally or vertically and are generally connected to an external steel structure or can be cantilevered from the building via structural supports.

Muse

Arcadia has established a comprehensive range of perforated patterns to meet the varying needs of Architects and designers. Perforated metal is commonly manufactured from aluminium and is made up of holes configured to standard and custom layouts. The patterns available within the Muse® Perforated range are Round Straight, Round Staggered, Square Straight, Square Staggered, Slots Straight, Slots Staggered and Hexagon Staggered. Arcadia can also offer custom perforated panels and custom fixing systems synchronised to your building facade.

Applications:

  • Office towers,
  • Car parks
  • Stadiums and sporting facilities
  • High-rise apartments
  • Urban walkways
  • Community centres
  • Airports

Mist

Arcadia Mist® Facade Screening is a revolutionary textile screening solution available in a range of vivid colours and customised printing options. Not only does the Arcadia Mist® Facade Screening System provide privacy and shade but it is customised to provide a unique and contemporary facade. Lighting can be incorporated to provide even greater impact.

Materials are sourced from Europe and are 100% recyclable textiles which are UV resistant and offer resistance to wear and tear. This system has been used as an economical facade refurbishment solution, as well as for apartment screening.

