Solar Powered Daylight Control System

Our new Daylight Control System model includes a remote-controlled, solar-powered baffle that opens and closes at the touch of a button. Now you can adjust the light in your space turn night into daylight, and everything in between. Not sure if you want daylight entering your bedroom or living space all day long? Now you have the option to take a nap or watch a movie in the dark with the convenience of Solatube daylight control system.

Features & benefits:

Use the power of the sun to control the power of the sun

Patented butterfly baffle design provides complete control over daylight levels

One-touch remote control for easy operation



We make it as simple as 1,2,3. Introducing an exciting, new and innovative way to introduce natural light into your home.