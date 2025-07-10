Birds and vermin nesting beneath solar panels can cause significant damage to wiring, impact panel performance, and introduce debris that restricts airflow. The Solar Mesh Kit provides an effective barrier, protecting your solar investment while maintaining proper ventilation. Its 1/2"" x 1/2"" aperture ensures pests are excluded without impeding airflow or maintenance access. The corrosion-resistant, PVC-coated mesh withstands harsh UV exposure and Australian weather conditions, while the UV-stabilised nylon clips offer secure, long-lasting attachment without penetrating the roof or panel frame. This system helps maintain the operational efficiency of solar arrays and protects the integrity of rooftop installations."