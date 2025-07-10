Solar Mesh Kit
The Solar Mesh Gutter Guard Kit protects solar panels from birds, pests, and debris, preventing nesting beneath the array. Its durable, corrosion-resistant design maintains panel efficiency and extends system life, making it ideal for both residential and commercial installations.
- Durable Solar Mesh Construction
- Secure and Weather-Resistant Nylon Clips
- Effective Cable Tie Support
- Comprehensive Bird-Proofing Benefits
Overview
Last Updated on 10 Jul 2025
- Mesh Material: Q195 carbon steel, electro-galvanised with PVC coating
- Mesh Width: 200mm
- Mesh Length: 30m
- Mesh Thickness: 0.7mm core thickness, 1.0mm finished thickness with coating
- Aperture Size: 1/2" x 1/2" (12.7mm x 12.7mm) square holes
- Clips & Washers: Nylon 66 GF30, UV-stabilised and thermally resistant
- Colour: Standard black finish for discreet installation
- Included Hardware: 100 nylon clips and washers per kit
- Application: Solar panel perimeter protection for residential and commercial systems
- Warranty: 10 years on mesh, 7 years on clips
- Compliance: Designed for harsh Australian conditions; corrosion and UV-resistant
The Solar Mesh Gutter Guard Kit includes premium 200mm wide bird-proofing mesh, manufactured from electro-galvanised Q195 carbon steel with a PVC coating to enhance corrosion resistance and durability. The kit comes complete with high-performance nylon clips and washers made from Nylon 66 GF30, providing excellent UV stability and thermal resistance for long-term use. This system is specifically designed to prevent birds, rodents, and debris from accessing the area beneath solar panels, which can lead to damage, nesting, and reduced system efficiency.
Birds and vermin nesting beneath solar panels can cause significant damage to wiring, impact panel performance, and introduce debris that restricts airflow. The Solar Mesh Kit provides an effective barrier, protecting your solar investment while maintaining proper ventilation. Its 1/2"" x 1/2"" aperture ensures pests are excluded without impeding airflow or maintenance access. The corrosion-resistant, PVC-coated mesh withstands harsh UV exposure and Australian weather conditions, while the UV-stabilised nylon clips offer secure, long-lasting attachment without penetrating the roof or panel frame. This system helps maintain the operational efficiency of solar arrays and protects the integrity of rooftop installations."