Solar mesh is specifically designed for solar panel bird proofing to keep pest birds and vermin out from under solar panels.

Solar panel protection mesh forms a physical barrier that is far more effective than bird spikes and other bird repellents. Other bird deterrents are often ineffective and do not stop birds from roosting. They often bring diseases such as salmonella and interfere with electrical wiring on the underside of the panels.

Without bird control, mesh nesting materials often build up under solar panels as solar panels form an ideal nesting location for many bird species. Bird droppings on roofs can cause corrosion and can cause unpleasant odours. Solar Panel Bird protection is a cost-effective means of protecting your investment.

Screen Tech Supply use special fasteners that do not affect your solar arrays panel warranty. We offer two types of solar panel clips – an aluminium clip and a UV stable nylon clip. Our poly clips are UV stabilised for use in Australia.

Our solar mesh is PVC coated for maximum durability in Australian conditions. and is backed up with an ScreenTech warranty giving peace of mind.

SOLAR MESH

Our solar mesh is a premium solution to protect your solar panel investment from nesting birds and vermin.

Our PVC coated galvanised wire mesh has a large aperture for maximum airflow which prevents moisture and mildew forming under the panels.

It is an excellent pest control solution.

Specifications:

Galvanised wire

Black PVC Coating

Aperture 12mm

Colour black

Wire thickness 1.0mm

Choice of aluminium clip or poly clips

SOLAR MESH PRO

Our solar mesh Pro is a commercial grade solution to protect your solar panel investment from nesting birds and vermin.

Our PVC coated stainless steel wire mesh is durable and strong. It has a large aperture for maximum airflow which prevents moisture and mildew forming under the panels.

It is a longer-lasting pest control solution.

Specifications: