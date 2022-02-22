Sola Outdoor Shower Range

Squeeze more out of the seasons with ABI Interior’s first-ever outdoor shower. ⁠

Sola's free-standing design features a rain shower, hand shower, progressive mixer and diverter on one durable structure. ⁠

The 316 grade stainless steel construction ensures exceptional protection against the elements so you can enjoy the outdoors all year round. ⁠

Advantageously, the Sola is applicable for both exterior and interior areas, with three finishes to help procure the perfect space. ⁠