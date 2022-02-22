Logo
Sola Outdoor Shower Range

Last Updated on 22 Feb 2022

Sola's free-standing design features a rain shower, hand shower, progressive mixer and diverter on one durable structure. The 316 grade stainless steel construction ensures exceptional protection against the elements so you can enjoy the outdoors all year round.

Overview
Description

Squeeze more out of the seasons with ABI Interior’s first-ever outdoor shower. ⁠

Sola's free-standing design features a rain shower, hand shower, progressive mixer and diverter on one durable structure. ⁠

The 316 grade stainless steel construction ensures exceptional protection against the elements so you can enjoy the outdoors all year round. ⁠

Advantageously, the Sola is applicable for both exterior and interior areas, with three finishes to help procure the perfect space. ⁠

Contact
Display AddressGold Coast, QLD

3/128 Kortum Dr Burleigh Heads

(07) 5520 2775
