Sleek, smooth lines and design flexibility with this flat pan profile. Its sleek aesthetics are due to the concealed clip fixing method.

The Snaplock Hiland Tray profile has a rib height of either 25mm or 38mm which enhances its smooth bold lines, provides greater water carrying capacity, and provides an appealing elongated shadow, making the most of the sun’s moving positions through the day.

Available in COLORBOND® standard colours plus Matt Finish, ULTRA, Metallic, Zincalume® and the exclusive Stratco Woodgrain Range and Bronze.