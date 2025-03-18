Logo
Stratco-Snaplock-Hiland-Tray-Grey
Stratco-Snaplock-Hiland-Tray-Residential
Stratco-Snaplock-Hiland-Tray-Residential-White
Stratco-Snaplock-Hiland-Tray-Backyard
Snaplock Hiland Tray

Last Updated on 18 Mar 2025

This versatile flat pan profile is roll formed in long lengths and installed with concealed clips. The completed finish gives you smooth, uncluttered lines. Snaplock Hiland Tray is available in multiple colour options.

  • Product checkTwo rib heights to choose from – 25mm or 38mm.
  • Product checkVariable cover width – 165-340mm.
  • Product checkConcealed clips provide a smooth, sleek finish.
  • Product checkProfile is well supported through detailing documentation and specification assistance.
  • Product checkAustralian Made.
Overview
Description

Sleek, smooth lines and design flexibility with this flat pan profile. Its sleek aesthetics are due to the concealed clip fixing method. 

The Snaplock Hiland Tray profile has a rib height of either 25mm or 38mm which enhances its smooth bold lines, provides greater water carrying capacity, and provides an appealing elongated shadow, making the most of the sun’s moving positions through the day.

Available in COLORBOND® standard colours plus Matt Finish, ULTRA, Metallic, Zincalume® and the exclusive Stratco Woodgrain Range and Bronze.

Specifications

  • Rib Heigh: 25mm or 38mm
  • Cover Width: 165-340mm
  • BMT: 0.55mm
  • Fixing Method: Concealed Clip
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Snaplock Product Conformity

305.1 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Snaplock Design Guide

538.69 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Snaplock Hiland Tray

1.49 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressGepps Cross, SA

125 Cavan Road

08 8349 5559
