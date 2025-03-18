Snaplock Hiland Tray
This versatile flat pan profile is roll formed in long lengths and installed with concealed clips. The completed finish gives you smooth, uncluttered lines. Snaplock Hiland Tray is available in multiple colour options.
- Two rib heights to choose from – 25mm or 38mm.
- Variable cover width – 165-340mm.
- Concealed clips provide a smooth, sleek finish.
- Profile is well supported through detailing documentation and specification assistance.
- Australian Made.
Overview
Sleek, smooth lines and design flexibility with this flat pan profile. Its sleek aesthetics are due to the concealed clip fixing method.
The Snaplock Hiland Tray profile has a rib height of either 25mm or 38mm which enhances its smooth bold lines, provides greater water carrying capacity, and provides an appealing elongated shadow, making the most of the sun’s moving positions through the day.
Available in COLORBOND® standard colours plus Matt Finish, ULTRA, Metallic, Zincalume® and the exclusive Stratco Woodgrain Range and Bronze.
- Rib Heigh: 25mm or 38mm
- Cover Width: 165-340mm
- BMT: 0.55mm
- Fixing Method: Concealed Clip