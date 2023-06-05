SmartStyle®: A premium range of profile doors, drawers, and panels available in thermo-laminated and raw (paint-ready) surfaces
SmartStyle elevates design and quality to new heights, with a premium range that includes doors, drawers and panels available in thermo-laminated and raw (paint-ready) surfaces. Australian made and in a wide range of stylish profiles and finishes, there is an option to suit every taste. Advanced technology not only adds a seamless edge, but also ensures exceptional durability and long-lasting performance.
Overview
At SmartStyle, our reputation is built on a solid foundation of trust and reliability. We pride ourselves on performing consistently well and in a way that continually exceeds expectations.
Suitable for vertical use, thermo-laminated doors are ideal for doors, drawers and panels in kitchens, pantries, bathrooms, laundries and wardrobes.
SmartStyle, create something beautiful.
Five beautiful collections
- Modern, classic and trend driven collections with 39 decors and 6 finish styles to choose from.
Crafted in Australia
- SmartStyle applies the perfect balance of cutting-edge manufacturing, with personalised attention to detail.
Easy to Clean
- Low maintenance surfaces that are simple to clean and maintain, making it easy to keep it looking newer for longer.
Seamless edge design
- Our wrap-around edge profile creates a luxurious, seamless look. No visible edgings.
Durable thermos-laminated doors
- SmartStyle doors offers a durable surface that minimises the risk of chips and scratches for ‘high traffic areas’ - perfect for the way we live today.
