SmartStyle®: A premium range of profile doors, drawers, and panels available in thermo-laminated and raw (paint-ready) surfaces

Last Updated on 05 Jun 2023

SmartStyle elevates design and quality to new heights, with a premium range that includes doors, drawers and panels available in thermo-laminated and raw (paint-ready) surfaces. Australian made and in a wide range of stylish profiles and finishes, there is an option to suit every taste. Advanced technology not only adds a seamless edge, but also ensures exceptional durability and long-lasting performance.

Overview
Description

SmartStyle elevates design and quality to new heights, with a premium range that includes doors, drawers and panels available in thermo-laminated and raw (paint-ready) surfaces. Australian made and in a wide range of stylish profiles and finishes, there is an option to suit every taste. Advanced technology not only adds a seamless edge, but also ensures exceptional durability and long-lasting performance.

At SmartStyle, our reputation is built on a solid foundation of trust and reliability. We pride ourselves on performing consistently well and in a way that continually exceeds expectations.

Suitable for vertical use, thermo-laminated doors are ideal for doors, drawers and panels in kitchens, pantries, bathrooms, laundries and wardrobes.

SmartStyle, create something beautiful.

Five beautiful collections

  • Modern, classic and trend driven collections with 39 decors and 6 finish styles to choose from.

Crafted in Australia

  • SmartStyle applies the perfect balance of cutting-edge manufacturing, with personalised attention to detail.

Easy to Clean

  • Low maintenance surfaces that are simple to clean and maintain, making it easy to keep it looking newer for longer.

Seamless edge design

  • Our wrap-around edge profile creates a luxurious, seamless look. No visible edgings.

Durable thermos-laminated doors

  • SmartStyle doors offers a durable surface that minimises the risk of chips and scratches for ‘high traffic areas’ - perfect for the way we live today.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
HVG Decorative Building SmartStyle® Brochure

950.95 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
HVG Decorative Buildings SmartStyle Profile Doors Brochure

3.52 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
HVG Decorative Buildings SmartStyle Profile The Cut and Edged Range

3.52 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressTurrella, NSW

Sydney Office 29 Henderson St

1300 854 166
Display AddressCarole Park, QLD

Brisbane Office 128 Mica Street

1300 854 166
Display AddressMarleston, SA

Adelaide Office 57 Barnes Avenue

1300 854 166
Display AddressDerrimut, VIC

Melbourne Office 25 West Park Drive

1300 854 166
Display AddressBibra Lake, WA

Perth Office 72 Bushland Ridge

1300 854 166
