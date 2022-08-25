Did you know 40% of residential fires are caused by electrical faults? Introducing the Smart Smoke Alarm designed by Innohome which detects a device or appliance causing smoke and cuts electricity to it, thus preventing a fire before flames occur or smoke causes serious damage to the home.

Misuse or faults in household appliances are one of the most common causes of house fires, making the need for smart smoke detection devices critical to ensure prevention instead of cure when it comes to residential fires.

This device is compatible with numerous smoke detectors and for this reason it is ideal for use in:

Residential Homes

Build to Rent Apartments

Social Housing

Aged Care Facilities

Office Buildings

Commercial Spaces



This smart smoke detector needs to be installed by an licenced electrician.

