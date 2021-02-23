Groundfloor's smart parcel and mail lockers are modular, durable, and elegant. The lockers feature design by an Italian furniture designer and award-winning user interface.

The parcel lockers have been designed to fit common Australian parcel sizes from post satchels to multiple cases of wine. Four different door sizes allow Groundfloor lockers to accept almost any delivery. Tower configurations feature a high number of small and medium doors to match the higher rate of small and medium parcel deliveries.

Groundfloor's large parcel lockers feature a hanging rod, providing flexibility to accept hanging garments and parcel deliveries. Groundfloor smart dry-cleaning lockers accommodate dry-cleaning and folded laundry for large developments. See the dry-cleaning lockers page for more information.

Groundfloor smart parcel and mail lockers can be arranged into various combinations to suit any project. Systems can be installed freestanding or built-in for a flush finish. They can be located indoors or outdoors under shelter and are available in ‘Gloss White,’ ‘Matte Black’ or custom vinyl wrap.

Groundfloor smart parcel and mail lockers allow 24/7 automated management of parcel and mail deliveries, equipment sharing, key exchange, and much more.

For more information, please make an enquiry with Groundfloor.