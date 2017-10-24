Logo
Solatube Smart LED Series
Solatube Smart LED Series Commercial Corridor
Solatube Smart LED Series Detailed Image
Solatube Smart LED Series Library Interior
Smart LED Series

Last Updated on 24 Oct 2017

The revolutionary Solatube Smart LED System unites LEDs with proven Solatube daylighting design. It features proprietary SunSense Technology that monitors the daylight levels in the system and automatically triggers the LEDs when daylight levels get too low.

Overview
Description

The revolutionary Solatube Smart LED System unites LEDs with proven Solatube daylighting design. It features proprietary SunSense Technology that monitors the daylight levels in the system and automatically triggers the LEDs when daylight levels get too low.

This seamless tranisition from no-cost natural light to energy-efficient LED light reduces energy use by up to 94 percent, making the Smart LED System an unbeatable sustainable lighting option and the most energy-efficient commercial lighting solution for small to medium sized spaces.

Leading The Industry-Residential Brochure

2.60 MB

Download
Solatube Smart LED Series Brochure

6.94 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

2/5 Wenban Place

131 619
