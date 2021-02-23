Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Groundfloor Logo
Groundfloor
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
GroundFloor DC IBAG Collection
GroundFloor DC IBAG Collection

Smart dry-cleaning lockers

Last Updated on 23 Feb 2021

Groundfloor smart dry-cleaning lockers are perfect for commercial and large residential buildings. The beautiful towers feature ‘tall’ lockers perfect for hanging delivered garments. Towers also include lockers suitable for folded laundry.

Overview
Description

Groundfloor smart dry-cleaning lockers are perfect for commercial and large residential buildings. The beautiful towers feature ‘tall’ lockers perfect for hanging delivered garments. Towers also include lockers suitable for folded laundry.

Groundfloor tall dry-cleaning lockers best suit projects that require generous amounts of hanging space. Small apartments are best served by Groundfloor’s parcel locker towers with large locker doors. The large lockers have a hanging rod which provides flexibility for accepting hanging dry-cleaning and large parcels. All Groundfloor locker towers maintain the same footprint, height and width dimensions to support consistency across project designs. Lockers are available in ‘Matte Black,’ ‘Gloss White,’ or custom vinyl wrap.

Groundfloor smart dry-cleaning lockers include an optional integration with iBAG intelligent dry-cleaning and laundry service. Recipients make a booking through the iBAG app and deliver their garments into the lockers for service. iBAG picks the items up and returns them to the lockers when ready. The recipient is notified via SMS their garments are ready to be picked up. iBAG is available across major Australian cities.

For more information, place an enquiry with Groundfloor.

Contact
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

Level 27 101 Collins Street

03 9982 4462
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap