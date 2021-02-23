Groundfloor smart dry-cleaning lockers are perfect for commercial and large residential buildings. The beautiful towers feature ‘tall’ lockers perfect for hanging delivered garments. Towers also include lockers suitable for folded laundry.

Groundfloor tall dry-cleaning lockers best suit projects that require generous amounts of hanging space. Small apartments are best served by Groundfloor’s parcel locker towers with large locker doors. The large lockers have a hanging rod which provides flexibility for accepting hanging dry-cleaning and large parcels. All Groundfloor locker towers maintain the same footprint, height and width dimensions to support consistency across project designs. Lockers are available in ‘Matte Black,’ ‘Gloss White,’ or custom vinyl wrap.

Groundfloor smart dry-cleaning lockers include an optional integration with iBAG intelligent dry-cleaning and laundry service. Recipients make a booking through the iBAG app and deliver their garments into the lockers for service. iBAG picks the items up and returns them to the lockers when ready. The recipient is notified via SMS their garments are ready to be picked up. iBAG is available across major Australian cities.

For more information, place an enquiry with Groundfloor.