Lauxes Grates Midnight Slimline Tile Insert Bathroom Close Up
Lauxes Grates Midnight Slimline Tile Insert Mood Board
Lauxes Grates Slimline Tile Insert Balcony
Lauxes Grates Slimline Tile Insert Detailed Image
Lauxes Grates Slimline Tile Insert Outdoor Balcony
Lauxes Grates Slimline Tile Insert Outdoor Pool
Lauxes Grates Slimline Tile Insert Outdoors Commercial
Lauxes Grates Slimline Tile Insert Outdoors Roll Out Clean
Lauxes Grates Midnight Slimline Tile Insert Product Range
Lauxes Grates Slimline Tile Insert Residential Bathroom Long
Lauxes Grates Slimline Tile Insert Residential Bathroom Shower
||

Slimline Tile Insert (STI): An exceptionally versatile drainage grate

Last Updated on 06 Apr 2021

The Slimline Tile Insert is our most popular drainage grate, and it is easy to understand why: with its impressive looks and versatility, tilers can add their artistic flair and have the grate as an element that contributes to the overall aesthetic. For this reason the STI is particularly loved by architects and interior designers.

Overview
Description

The Slimline Tile Insert is our most popular drainage grate, and it is easy to understand why: with its impressive looks and versatility, tilers can add their artistic flair and have the grate as an element that contributes to the overall aesthetic. For this reason the STI is particularly loved by architects and interior designers.

Some of its GRATE features:

  • The ideal grate to give your project a luxury finish.
  • Takes tiles up to 11mm thick.
  • Easy roll-out feature, making it exceptionally easy for cleaning, maintenance and interchange with other grate styles.
  • Available in two colours: silk silver and midnight black (black suitable for indoor applications only).
  • Perfect to use with large-format tiles as they are becoming increasingly popular.

At Lauxes Grates we make our products from high-quality anodised aluminium for a stylish luxury finish and added durability. And for your piece of mind, all our grates come with a lifetime rustproof warranty and are WaterMark Certification Scheme compliant.

Contact
Display AddressAshmore City, QLD

Lauxes Grate Head Office PO Box 23

1300 214 510
Display AddressMolendinar, QLD

Lauxes Grate Queensland Warehouse 16 Jade Drive

Display AddressCorio, VIC

Lauxes Grate Victoria Warehouse 189 Station St

Display AddressBellevue, WA

Lauxes Grate West Australia Warehouse U4/ 34 James St

