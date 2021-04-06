The Slimline Tile Insert is our most popular drainage grate, and it is easy to understand why: with its impressive looks and versatility, tilers can add their artistic flair and have the grate as an element that contributes to the overall aesthetic. For this reason the STI is particularly loved by architects and interior designers.

Some of its GRATE features:

The ideal grate to give your project a luxury finish.

Takes tiles up to 11mm thick.

Easy roll-out feature, making it exceptionally easy for cleaning, maintenance and interchange with other grate styles.

Available in two colours: silk silver and midnight black (black suitable for indoor applications only).

Perfect to use with large-format tiles as they are becoming increasingly popular.



At Lauxes Grates we make our products from high-quality anodised aluminium for a stylish luxury finish and added durability. And for your piece of mind, all our grates come with a lifetime rustproof warranty and are WaterMark Certification Scheme compliant.