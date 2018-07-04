Logo
Fielders SlimFlor� Set Up
Fielders SlimFlor� Set Up
|

SlimFlor® flooring

Last Updated on 04 Jul 2018

Fielders SlimFlor® utilises Fielders SlimDek 210™ flooring profile in conjunction with Asymmetric Steel Beam Sections (ASB) to provide a floor system with a reduced construction zone. It does this by combining the floor slab and supporting structure in the same plane, providing a lightweight, versatile, long spanning floor system.

Overview
Description

SlimFlor®

Advantages of SlimFlor®:

  • Reduced construction time (saving in labour, early tenancy and associated works, approximately 20% quicker floor-to-floor construction time)
  • Minimal temporary propping allows for fit out of lower floors while upper floors are being constructed
  • Shallow floor depths, reduced overall building height offers savings in façade costs and building height restrictions
  • Reduced trades onsite (OH&S savings)
  • Light weight structure, reducing sizes of substructure and footings
  • Ease of service integration, with potential to accommodate the services within the slab depth
  • Inherent fire resistance. A fire resistance of 60 minutes can be achieved without fire protection

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
SlimFlor®

3.39 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNovar Gardens, SA

Head Office 169 James Melrose Road

08 8292 3611
