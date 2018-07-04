SlimFlor® flooring
Last Updated on 04 Jul 2018
Fielders SlimFlor® utilises Fielders SlimDek 210™ flooring profile in conjunction with Asymmetric Steel Beam Sections (ASB) to provide a floor system with a reduced construction zone. It does this by combining the floor slab and supporting structure in the same plane, providing a lightweight, versatile, long spanning floor system.
Overview
SlimFlor®
Fielders SlimFlor® utilises Fielders SlimDek 210™ flooring profile in conjunction with Asymmetric Steel Beam Sections (ASB) to provide a floor system with a reduced construction zone. It does this by combining the floor slab and supporting structure in the same plane, providing a lightweight, versatile, long spanning floor system.
Advantages of SlimFlor®:
- Reduced construction time (saving in labour, early tenancy and associated works, approximately 20% quicker floor-to-floor construction time)
- Minimal temporary propping allows for fit out of lower floors while upper floors are being constructed
- Shallow floor depths, reduced overall building height offers savings in façade costs and building height restrictions
- Reduced trades onsite (OH&S savings)
- Light weight structure, reducing sizes of substructure and footings
- Ease of service integration, with potential to accommodate the services within the slab depth
- Inherent fire resistance. A fire resistance of 60 minutes can be achieved without fire protection