ASSA ABLOY ADS slim sliding door system

ASSA ABLOY slim sliding door systems for appealing entrances.

The ASSA ABLOY SL500 S automatic sliding door system gives an aesthetically pleasing, yet highly functional entrance. Framed all round with a slimline aluminum profile, it reduces both the weight and footprint of door leaves and enhances the aesthetic appeal of any facility.

Supplied as either a bi-parting or single sliding door system, the ASSA ABLOY SL500 S door system comes complete with door leaf, safety devices, access control options and where required, side screens and overlights. It is available for both beam and wall mounting. Slim aluminum profiles are clear anodized and glazed with 8mm laminated glass as standard.