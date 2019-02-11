Logo
Assa Abloy ADS slim Corporate Building Exterior With Sliding Doors
Assa Abloy ADS slim Newsagent Exterior With Sliding Doors
Assa Abloy ADS slim Retail Store Exterior With Sliding Door
ASSA ABLOY ADS slim sliding door system

Last Updated on 11 Feb 2019

The ASSA ABLOY SL500 S automatic sliding door system gives an aesthetically pleasing, yet highly functional entrance. Framed all round with a slimline aluminum profile, it reduces both the weight and footprint of door leaves and enhances the aesthetic appeal of any facility.

ASSA ABLOY slim sliding door systems for appealing entrances.

Supplied as either a bi-parting or single sliding door system, the ASSA ABLOY SL500 S door system comes complete with door leaf, safety devices, access control options and where required, side screens and overlights. It is available for both beam and wall mounting. Slim aluminum profiles are clear anodized and glazed with 8mm laminated glass as standard.

Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales 3/463 Victoria Street

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressMurarrie, QLD

Queensland Unit 8, 67 Miller Street

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressBeverley, SA

South Australia 2 Myer Court

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressBangholme, VIC

Victoria 55 Letcon Drive

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressBurswood, WA

Western Australia 53 Burswood Road

1300 13 13 10
