Automate your entrance in a variety of configurations with the range of ASSA ABLOY SL500 operators

The ASSA ABLOY SL500 sliding operator offers exceptional adaptability to cater to specific performance needs. Its modular design fosters flexibility in every aspect, allowing businesses of all sizes to tailor entrances to their unique requirements without compromising safety, security, or energy efficiency.

When it comes to safety, the system is engineered with advanced features. It promptly responds to obstructions detected during the opening process or between the doors and their surroundings. If such an obstruction is detected, the doors halt and then close after a brief delay. If an obstruction is encountered while closing, the doors automatically reverse and recheck for clearance. Moreover, you can fine-tune the doors' speed and force for optimal safety. For the highest level of safety and user convenience, consider using a monitored ASSA ABLOY presence-detection system.

You have the flexibility to select your desired security level from a range of available options and locking mechanisms. The operation mode selector can be customized to match your security requirements during business hours and outside of them. Additionally, interlocking features further bolster security.

Gain valuable insights into your building's automatic door systems, as wireless networks seamlessly integrate all your devices into a unified system, granting you enhanced control and supervision.

In bustling retail, transportation, and healthcare settings where doors endure heavy usage demands, the ASSA ABLOY SL500 sliding door operator stands as the dependable choice. It effortlessly handles door weights, including configurations like 2x150kg or 1x175kg, and offers multiple entrance layout options to suit facility needs.

Managing the ASSA ABLOY SL500 is straightforward, thanks to an intelligent touch display located either adjacent to the door or remotely up to 500 meters away. Each mode selector can oversee up to five door systems simultaneously.

All ASSA ABLOY SL500 operators can seamlessly integrate into our ASSA ABLOY automatic sliding door systems or be adapted to drive a wide variety of existing doors. These operators arrive fully assembled within the appropriate support beam, ensuring a hassle-free installation process, whether they are part of a new system or a replacement for an existing installation.

