Slidetec Frameless Glass Sliding Doors & Windows are the perfect solution for closing the sides of outdoor living spaces. Slidetec Glass Sliders create a sliding wall that enhances your deck area and provides protection from the elements without compromising your view.

Choose either 10mm or 12mm toughened glass, Slidetec glass sliders have been designed to meet the demands of New Zealand and Australian climatic conditions.

Slide open to make the most of a cool breeze on a hot summers day or alternatively close your sliding doors and enjoy your outdoor living space throughout winter.

Louvretec also offers Slidetec Fixed Glazed Panels for the area above Slidetec Glass Sliding Doors or Outdoor Blinds by incorporating a fixed glazed panel in this space.

Fixed Glazed panels can also be used as a full height rectangular glass panel when sliding access is not required.