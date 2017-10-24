SkyVault Series: Modular daylighting devices
Last Updated on 24 Oct 2017
Overview
Description
The Solatube SkyVault Series is a groundbreaking line of modular, high output tubular daylighting devices that deliver massive amounts of daylight to large volume spaces with high, open ceilings. This gives building designers a daylighting solution that provides maximum output while minimising impact on the building envelope and significantly reducing installation costs.