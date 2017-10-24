Logo
Solatube SkyVault Athletic Games Room
Solatube SkyVault Detailed Render
Solatube SkyVault Modern Commercial Office
Solatube SkyVault School Corridor Interior
Solatube SkyVault Series Commercial Modern Office Interior
Solatube SkyVault Sports Hall Interior

SkyVault Series: Modular daylighting devices

The Solatube SkyVault Series is a groundbreaking line of modular, high output tubular daylighting devices that deliver massive amounts of daylight to large volume spaces with high, open ceilings.

Overview
Description

The Solatube SkyVault Series is a groundbreaking line of modular, high output tubular daylighting devices that deliver massive amounts of daylight to large volume spaces with high, open ceilings. This gives building designers a daylighting solution that provides maximum output while minimising impact on the building envelope and significantly reducing installation costs.

