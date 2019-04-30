Skamol: Non-combustible building product
Skamol enclosure systems is a non combustible building board that simplifies fireplace construction process by eliminating the need for steel or wood construction. Lightweight, easy to use, and no special hardware required for cutting or fixing. Calcium Silicate material so non combustible with a fire rating to 1000 degrees.
Danish manufacturer Skamol have developed a innovative new method of building fireplace enclosures. 'Skamol enclosure systems' is a non-combustible building board that simplifies the construction process by eliminating the need for steel or wood construction.
Features & Benefits:
- Lightweight
- Easy to use
- No special hardware required for cutting or fixing
- Built in fires (enclosures) wall shielding
- Calcium Silicate material so non combustible with a fire rating to 1000 degrees