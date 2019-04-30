Logo
Castworks Skamol Fireplace in Modern White Living Room

Skamol: Non-combustible building product

Skamol enclosure systems is a non combustible building board that simplifies fireplace construction process by eliminating the need for steel or wood construction. Lightweight, easy to use, and no special hardware required for cutting or fixing. Calcium Silicate material so non combustible with a fire rating to 1000 degrees.

Overview
Description

Danish manufacturer Skamol have developed a innovative new method of building fireplace enclosures. 'Skamol enclosure systems' is a non-combustible building board that simplifies the construction process by eliminating the need for steel or wood construction.

Features & Benefits:

  • Lightweight
  • Easy to use
  • No special hardware required for cutting or fixing
  • Built in fires (enclosures) wall shielding
  • Calcium Silicate material so non combustible with a fire rating to 1000 degrees

