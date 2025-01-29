Logo
The Sínte Chair
Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

The Sínte Chair was Inspired by the simplicities of natural materials and complexities of the intricacies that create a successful and comfortable chair.

Overview
Description

The Sínte Chair was Inspired by the simplicities of natural materials and complexities of the intricacies that create a successful and comfortable chair. Danish designer Finn Juhl was part of the inspiration process, particularly his ‘45 chair’ design.

Made with Australian Blackbutt timber and 4mm Italian saddle leather.

Proudly Australian made.

Features:

  • Stained Blackbutt timber
  • Italian saddle leather

Certifications:

  • 5 year warranty
  • Weight limit is 120kg
  • Australian made
  • ISO9001
  • ISO14001

Certification-Icons.png

