The Sínte Chair was Inspired by the simplicities of natural materials and complexities of the intricacies that create a successful and comfortable chair. Danish designer Finn Juhl was part of the inspiration process, particularly his ‘45 chair’ design.

Made with Australian Blackbutt timber and 4mm Italian saddle leather.

Proudly Australian made.

Features:

Stained Blackbutt timber

Italian saddle leather



Certifications: