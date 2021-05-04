Single Glazed Doors by GLYDE®

GLYDE Single Glazed Doors offer an elegant cost saving alternative to our Optica™ operable wall systems.

Our Single Glazed Door systems increase the practicality and flexibility of schools and corporate spaces by making it easy to reconfigure rooms. They come in the same stack configurations as our Optica operable wall range, require no floor tracks, and feature incorporated door closures.

GLYDE Single Glazed Door systems deliver an estimated Rw30-35 rating, depending on the glass selected.