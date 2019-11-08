Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Rhodes Architectural Stone
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Rhodes Architectural Stone Sandstone
Rhodes Architectural Stone Sandstone Archway
Rhodes Architectural Stone Sandstone Doorway
Rhodes Architectural Stone Sandstone Stairs
Rhodes Architectural Stone Sandstone
Rhodes Architectural Stone Sandstone Archway
Rhodes Architectural Stone Sandstone Doorway
Rhodes Architectural Stone Sandstone Stairs

Silk Road Sandstone

Last Updated on 08 Nov 2019

Our top selling sandstone is prized for its warmth, subtle colour variations and its clean aesthetic. Silk Road Sandstone carves and holds hand finishes very well, making it ideal for pool and patio pavements where non-slip but soft finishes are required underfoot.

Overview
Description

Our top selling sandstone is prized for its warmth, subtle colour variations and its clean aesthetic.

Silk Road Sandstone carves and holds hand finishes very well, making it ideal for pool and patio pavements where non-slip but soft finishes are required underfoot. It is also regularly used for interior pavements and fireplace surrounds, its warmth complementing the rich colour of nearby furnishings. As a split veneer, the natural cleft of the material highlights subtle movements in colour from stone to stone.

Recommended Uses:

  • Pavers
  • Veneer
  • Stair blocks
  • Quoins
  • Coping/caps
  • Curbs
  • Sills/lintels
  • Carved object
  • Columns
  • Sinks/tubs
  • Slabs
  • Cobblestones

Installation

Silk Road Sandstone may be installed in all standard setting techniques – mortar or thinset on slab or by sand setting.

Contact
Display AddressCremorne, VIC

Building 5 650 Church Street

03 8199 9555
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap