Our top selling sandstone is prized for its warmth, subtle colour variations and its clean aesthetic.

Silk Road Sandstone carves and holds hand finishes very well, making it ideal for pool and patio pavements where non-slip but soft finishes are required underfoot. It is also regularly used for interior pavements and fireplace surrounds, its warmth complementing the rich colour of nearby furnishings. As a split veneer, the natural cleft of the material highlights subtle movements in colour from stone to stone.

Recommended Uses:

Pavers

Veneer

Stair blocks

Quoins

Coping/caps

Curbs

Sills/lintels

Carved object

Columns

Sinks/tubs

Slabs

Cobblestones



Installation

Silk Road Sandstone may be installed in all standard setting techniques – mortar or thinset on slab or by sand setting.