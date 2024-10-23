Logo
Signature ProLine™ Flame Failure BBQ with hood

Last Updated on 23 Oct 2024

The Signature ProLine™ barbecue offers a five-star experience with customizable options for an ideal setup. Its commercial-grade stainless steel ensures durability, reliability, and style, capable of withstanding harsh Australian conditions. Featuring a sleek, distinctive linear design, it enhances outdoor spaces with innovative features, making it a stunning and practical addition to any entertaining area.

The Signature ProLine™ barbecue offers a five-star experience with customizable options for an ideal setup. Its commercial-grade stainless steel ensures durability, reliability, and style, capable of withstanding harsh Australian conditions.

Featuring a sleek, distinctive linear design, it enhances outdoor spaces with innovative features, making it a stunning and practical addition to any entertaining area.

