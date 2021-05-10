Logo
Large-format porcelain tiles: Showpiece Collection

Last Updated on 10 May 2021

Blurring the lines between art and the natural form, these sublime compositions of large-format porcelain tiles are chosen for their beauty and drama. Kaolin Tiles’ Showpiece looks are more than just ornaments to enhance the aesthetic feeling of a space. Each is what the company describes as “an absolute protagonist” that is endowed with vigour and vitality to set the tone for everything else in the environment.

While traditional thinking may be to apply this power in moderation, most of Kaolin Tiles’ patterns are repeatable to seamlessly continue their strong presence, making them a bold character in a prestige showroom, restaurant, or VIP establishment. The porcelain tile sets are inspired by natural stone looks; each set is book-matched and interconnected. Tile sizes of 750 mm × 1,500 mm and 900 mm × 1,800 mm can cover areas ranging from 9 m2 to almost 40 m2.

  • Large-format porcelain tiles with book-matched patterns
  • Selected for beauty and drama
  • Multiple tile sizes available

