Roof Extenda Shade Sail Anchor
Last Updated on 04 Mar 2024
The Roof Extenda Shade Sail Anchor with FlashRite weather seal or Flexatile provides a better way of attaching shade sails to buildings. The Shade Sail Anchor is bolted directly to the rafter and top wall plate of the existing building, giving a structurally sound fixing method, ensuring the strongest means of support.
Overview
Shade Sail Anchor
- Bolts attach brackets to rafter and top wall plate for extra strength and structural integrity
- Proudly Australian designed and made in Australia by a proud Australian owned company
FlashRite Weather Seal (Black)
- Suitable for tin roofs
- EPDM Black certified for installation to BAL 12.5 rated roof
- EPDM will withstand constant temperatures of -40oC to 115oC
- Suitable for both standard and retrofit application
- Polymer is Ozone and UV resistant
- Base size: 164 x 164mm
- Pipe size: 10-90mm (25o roof pitch) 10-70mm (45o roof pitch)
FlashRite Weather Seal (Red)
- Suitable for tin roofs
- Red silicone certified for installation to BAL 29 rated roof
- Red silicone will withstand constant temperatures of -50oC to 200oC
- Suitable for both standard and retrofit application
- Polymer is Ozone and UV resistant
- Base size: 164 x 164mm
- Pipe size: 10-90mm (25o roof pitch) 10-70mm (45o roof pitch)
Flexatile
- Suitable for tiled roofs
- Pipe size 5-50mm (25o roof pitch) 5-40mm (45o roof pitch)
- Base size 450 x 280mm
- Light weight, non toxic, non corrosive
- Polymer is Ozone and UV resistant
- Drinking water safe
- Can be painted to match roof colour with acrylic house paint