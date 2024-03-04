The Roof Extenda Shade Sail Anchor with FlashRite weather seal or Flexatile provides a better way of attaching shade sails to buildings.

The Shade Sail Anchor is bolted directly to the rafter and top wall plate of the existing building, giving a structurally sound fixing method, ensuring the strongest means of support.

Shade Sail Anchor

Bolts attach brackets to rafter and top wall plate for extra strength and structural integrity

Proudly Australian designed and made in Australia by a proud Australian owned company

FlashRite Weather Seal (Black)

Suitable for tin roofs

EPDM Black certified for installation to BAL 12.5 rated roof

EPDM will withstand constant temperatures of -40oC to 115oC

Suitable for both standard and retrofit application

Polymer is Ozone and UV resistant

Base size: 164 x 164mm

Pipe size: 10-90mm (25o roof pitch) 10-70mm (45o roof pitch)

FlashRite Weather Seal (Red)

Suitable for tin roofs

Red silicone certified for installation to BAL 29 rated roof

Red silicone will withstand constant temperatures of -50oC to 200oC

Suitable for both standard and retrofit application

Polymer is Ozone and UV resistant

Base size: 164 x 164mm

Pipe size: 10-90mm (25o roof pitch) 10-70mm (45o roof pitch)

Flexatile