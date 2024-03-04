Logo
|

Roof Extenda Shade Sail Anchor

Last Updated on 04 Mar 2024

The Roof Extenda Shade Sail Anchor with FlashRite weather seal or Flexatile provides a better way of attaching shade sails to buildings. The Shade Sail Anchor is bolted directly to the rafter and top wall plate of the existing building, giving a structurally sound fixing method, ensuring the strongest means of support.

Description

The Roof Extenda Shade Sail Anchor with FlashRite weather seal or Flexatile provides a better way of attaching shade sails to buildings.

The Shade Sail Anchor is bolted directly to the rafter and top wall plate of the existing building, giving a structurally sound fixing method, ensuring the strongest means of support.

Shade Sail Anchor

  • Bolts attach brackets to rafter and top wall plate for extra strength and structural integrity
  • Proudly Australian designed and made in Australia by a proud Australian owned company

FlashRite Weather Seal (Black)

  • Suitable for tin roofs
  • EPDM Black certified for installation to BAL 12.5 rated roof
  • EPDM will withstand constant temperatures of -40oC to 115oC
  • Suitable for both standard and retrofit application
  • Polymer is Ozone and UV resistant
  • Base size: 164 x 164mm
  • Pipe size: 10-90mm (25o roof pitch) 10-70mm (45o roof pitch)

FlashRite Weather Seal (Red)

  • Suitable for tin roofs
  • Red silicone certified for installation to BAL 29 rated roof
  • Red silicone will withstand constant temperatures of -50oC to 200oC
  • Suitable for both standard and retrofit application
  • Polymer is Ozone and UV resistant
  • Base size: 164 x 164mm
  • Pipe size: 10-90mm (25o roof pitch) 10-70mm (45o roof pitch)

Flexatile

  • Suitable for tiled roofs
  • Pipe size 5-50mm (25o roof pitch) 5-40mm (45o roof pitch)
  • Base size 450 x 280mm
  • Light weight, non toxic, non corrosive
  • Polymer is Ozone and UV resistant
  • Drinking water safe
  • Can be painted to match roof colour with acrylic house paint

DrawingBrochure
Shade Sail Anchor Installation Guide

451.52 KB

Download
Display AddressSomerville, VIC

Victoria Office 5 SPEEDWELL ST

