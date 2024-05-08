Logo
Weathertex
Weathertex Selflok Vgroove Weatherboards
Weathertex Selflok Vgroove Weatherboards Hero Image
Weathertex Selflok Vgroove Weatherboards Bed
Selflok Vgroove Weatherboards

Last Updated on 08 May 2024

Selflok Vgroove Smooth 150mm flat paneled appearance is a fresh alternative to traditional lapped planks. Selflok CodeMark accredited weatherboards have the simplest unique horizontal tongued groove flush system, which allows every board to self gauge. Made from real Australian hardwoods.

Description

Selflok Vgroove Smooth 150mm flat paneled appearance is a fresh alternative to traditional lapped planks. Selflok CodeMark accredited weatherboards have the simplest unique horizontal tongued groove flush system, which allows every board to self gauge.

Made from real Australian hardwoods.

Off stud joining option enables minimal waste and less timber stud layout.

Can be cut with standard carpentry tools.

Can be used internally (group 3) and as an external wall cladding in bushfire attack levels up to and including BAL 19 construction.

Curved walls can be achieved down to a minimum 2.5m radius with Selflok.

Vgroove 150 Smooth Flyer

1.30 MB

Heatherbrae, NSW

Weathertex Head Office 470 Masonite Road

1800 040 080
