Selflok Vgroove Weatherboards

Selflok Vgroove Smooth 150mm flat paneled appearance is a fresh alternative to traditional lapped planks. Selflok CodeMark accredited weatherboards have the simplest unique horizontal tongued groove flush system, which allows every board to self gauge.

Made from real Australian hardwoods.

Off stud joining option enables minimal waste and less timber stud layout.

Can be cut with standard carpentry tools.

Can be used internally (group 3) and as an external wall cladding in bushfire attack levels up to and including BAL 19 construction.

Curved walls can be achieved down to a minimum 2.5m radius with Selflok.