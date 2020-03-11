Logo
Carinya Residential Windows & Doors
Select Range: Double hung window

Last Updated on 11 Mar 2020

The Carinya Select Double Hung Window is a distinctive combination of design and durability not previously available in the residential category. Besides a modern designer look, the Carinya Select double hung window is packed with a multitude of performance features.

Overview
Description

The Carinya Select Double Hung Window is a distinctive combination of design and durability not previously available in the residential category.

Besides a modern designer look, the Carinya Select double hung window is packed with a multitude of performance features, many of which are simply not available in competing products:

  • With a generous 92mm frame width this double hung is perfect for large openings up to 2.2 metres tall and 1 metre wide.
  • The 92mm frame width allows for integrated screening within the width of the frame for a clean designer finish.
  • Cleaning is a breeze. If required, both top and bottom sashes (or panels) can be removed thanks to special take out clips and a unique heavy duty sash balance system.
  • The Carinya attention to detail includes bump stops to prevent frame damage, end caps to conceal sharp corners, as well as internal and external weather flaps that hide drainage slots and minimise insect intrusion.
  • Full perimeter weather piles reduce air infiltration and improve acoustic performance.

Double Hung Window Brochure

185.02 KB

Display AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Head Office 3 Alspec Place

1300 257 732
