Select Range: Bi-fold windows & doors

A premium solution for those seeking superior functionality and style in the alfresco area of their home. The Carinya Select Top and Bottom Bi-Fold System features flat sill options for smooth accessibility and optional mid rails with multi-point locking in a range of opening configurations.

For a modern designer look, the Carinya Bi-Fold extrusions are a consistent 85mm wide face on both the stiles and rails. This allows a balanced visual face and allows a vast array of hardware lock options. Combined with commercial grade spigots, these door panels are superior in strength and performance.

The Bottom rolling Bi-Fold system features the innovative F2/F3 Centor Bottom rolling hardware which overcomes the requirement for any structural beam as needed in a top hung Bi Fold system. This is ideal for the new or renovation market that want an Alfresco style opening without the additional cost of a structural beam.

The Top rolling Bi-Fold system features the Alspec commercial grade E2A Centor rolling hardware which has been used and proven over time in commercial projects. This is ideal for the new construction market that want an Alfresco style opening.

The Carinya attention to detail includes concealed flush bolt brackets, reducing visible fixings, as well as custom extrusion design allowing for clean interaction with door hardware. The Centor hardware is of the highest quality which is backed by a 10 year warranty.