|

ASSA ABLOY RD4 revolving door

Last Updated on 11 Feb 2019

The ASSA ABLOY RD3 and RD4 revolving doors create attractive entrances that combine the climate-control advantages of a revolving door with the security and convenience of an automatic door. By providing complete separation of the indoor and outdoor environments, an ASSA ABLOY compact revolving door can help reduce noise as well as heating and/or cooling costs.

Climate-control with the attractive ASSA ABLOY RD3 and RD4 revolving doors.

The ASSA ABLOY RD3 and RD4 revolving doors create attractive entrances that combine the climate-control advantages of a revolving door with the security and convenience of an automatic door. By providing complete separation of the indoor and outdoor environments, an ASSA ABLOY compact revolving door can help reduce noise as well as heating and/or cooling costs. Both models are available in a variety of sizes to handle a range of passage needs, from travellers with luggage to moderate pedestrian-only traffic.

These revolving doors can be ordered in several different configurations that can be combined to match virtually any building, and are designed to be placed directly on the finished floor surface with no special foundations required.

Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales 3/463 Victoria Street

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressMurarrie, QLD

Queensland Unit 8, 67 Miller Street

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressBeverley, SA

South Australia 2 Myer Court

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressBangholme, VIC

Victoria 55 Letcon Drive

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressBurswood, WA

Western Australia 53 Burswood Road

1300 13 13 10
