Secura™ interior flooring is a heavy-duty but lightweight structural sheet flooring substrate that does double duty – it can be easily used for tile, vinyl and carpet finishes over timber or steel floor joists in both residential general interiors and wet areas. Simple and fast to install, Scyon™ Secura™ interior flooring is the easiest way to get top protection against moisture damage to all interior floors. It's a durable, moisture-resistant alternative to particleboard and plywood substrates and a lightweight alternative to concrete.