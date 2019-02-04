Secura™ interior flooring
Last Updated on 04 Feb 2019
Secura™ interior flooring is a heavy-duty but lightweight structural sheet flooring substrate that does double duty – it can be easily used for tile, vinyl and carpet finishes over timber or steel floor joists in both residential general interiors and wet areas.
Overview
Secura™ interior flooring is a heavy-duty but lightweight structural sheet flooring substrate that does double duty – it can be easily used for tile, vinyl and carpet finishes over timber or steel floor joists in both residential general interiors and wet areas. Simple and fast to install, Scyon™ Secura™ interior flooring is the easiest way to get top protection against moisture damage to all interior floors. It's a durable, moisture-resistant alternative to particleboard and plywood substrates and a lightweight alternative to concrete.
Contact
10 Colquhoun Street13 11 03
1-35 Cobalt Street13 11 03
25 Sharp Court13 11 03
4-14 Waverley Rd13 11 03
Warehouse 6, 33 Fitzgerald Road13 11 03
5 Harrison Road13 11 03