|

Secura™ interior flooring

Last Updated on 04 Feb 2019

Secura™ interior flooring is a heavy-duty but lightweight structural sheet flooring substrate that does double duty – it can be easily used for tile, vinyl and carpet finishes over timber or steel floor joists in both residential general interiors and wet areas.

Overview
Description

Secura™ interior flooring is a heavy-duty but lightweight structural sheet flooring substrate that does double duty – it can be easily used for tile, vinyl and carpet finishes over timber or steel floor joists in both residential general interiors and wet areas. Simple and fast to install, Scyon™ Secura™ interior flooring is the easiest way to get top protection against moisture damage to all interior floors. It's a durable, moisture-resistant alternative to particleboard and plywood substrates and a lightweight alternative to concrete.

Contact
Display AddressRosehill, NSW

10 Colquhoun Street

13 11 03
Display AddressCarol Park, QLD

1-35 Cobalt Street

13 11 03
Display AddressCavan, SA

25 Sharp Court

13 11 03
Display AddressWaverley, TAS

4-14 Waverley Rd

13 11 03
Display AddressLaverton North, VIC

Warehouse 6, 33 Fitzgerald Road

13 11 03
Display AddressForrestfield, WA

5 Harrison Road

13 11 03
