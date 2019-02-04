Secura™ exterior flooring
Secura™ exterior flooring is an external structural substrate for finishes over timber or lightweight steel joists. Simple and fast to install, Secura exterior flooring helps give extra peace of mind against moisture damage on balconies and decks. It’s suitable for use as an external substrate for tiled balconies.
Overview
Secura™ exterior flooring is an alternative to particle board, plywood and compressed fibre cement.
