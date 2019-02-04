Logo
Secura™ exterior flooring

Last Updated on 04 Feb 2019

Secura™ exterior flooring

Last Updated on 04 Feb 2019

Description

Secura™ exterior flooring is an external structural substrate for finishes over timber or lightweight steel joists. Simple and fast to install, Secura exterior flooring helps give extra peace of mind against moisture damage on balconies and decks. It’s suitable for use as an external substrate for tiled balconies and it’s an alternative to particle board, plywood and compressed fibre cement.

Display AddressRosehill, NSW

10 Colquhoun Street

13 11 03
Display AddressCarol Park, QLD

1-35 Cobalt Street

13 11 03
Display AddressCavan, SA

25 Sharp Court

13 11 03
Display AddressWaverley, TAS

4-14 Waverley Rd

13 11 03
Display AddressLaverton North, VIC

Warehouse 6, 33 Fitzgerald Road

13 11 03
Display AddressForrestfield, WA

5 Harrison Road

13 11 03
