The Section Workstation is a clean and elegant frame based workstation.

Simple, strong fixed height aluminium frame. Multiple powder-coat choices are available on the frame as well as various laminate and colour options for the workstation desk.

Features:

Unique leg design

Adapts to accommodate System 12 screen

Pin-screen (board) with fabric upholstery

Versatile modular frame design

Laminate, compact laminate, solid timber board options

Concealed under desk power and data

Continuous under structure support

Very efficient assembly/ disassembly

Return worktop options

Suited to open plan collaborative working environments

Certifications: