Last Updated on 26 Aug 2021
Overview
Description
The Section Workstation is a clean and elegant frame based workstation.
Simple, strong fixed height aluminium frame. Multiple powder-coat choices are available on the frame as well as various laminate and colour options for the workstation desk.
Features:
- Unique leg design
- Adapts to accommodate System 12 screen
- Pin-screen (board) with fabric upholstery
- Versatile modular frame design
- Laminate, compact laminate, solid timber board options
- Concealed under desk power and data
- Continuous under structure support
- Very efficient assembly/ disassembly
- Return worktop options
- Suited to open plan collaborative working environments
Certifications:
- E0 Certified Board
- AFARDI Blue Tick
- ISO 9001
- ISO 14001
- Green Energy Trading Manufacturer