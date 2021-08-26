Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Maxton Fox
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Section Workstation Back
Section Workstation Profile
Section Workstation Side
Section Workstation Back
Section Workstation Profile
Section Workstation Side

Section Workstation

Last Updated on 26 Aug 2021

The Section Workstation is a clean and elegant based workstation.

Overview
Description

The Section Workstation is a clean and elegant frame based workstation.

Simple, strong fixed height aluminium frame. Multiple powder-coat choices are available on the frame as well as various laminate and colour options for the workstation desk.

Features:

  • Unique leg design
  • Adapts to accommodate System 12 screen
  • Pin-screen (board) with fabric upholstery
  • Versatile modular frame design
  • Laminate, compact laminate, solid timber board options
  • Concealed under desk power and data
  • Continuous under structure support
  • Very efficient assembly/ disassembly
  • Return worktop options
  • Suited to open plan collaborative working environments

Certifications:

  • E0 Certified Board
  • AFARDI Blue Tick
  • ISO 9001
  • ISO 14001
  • Green Energy Trading Manufacturer

Contact
Postal AddressKings Park, NSW

378 Vardys Road

1300 629 866
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap