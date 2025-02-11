School Portable Stages

Transtage offers a diverse selection of user-friendly portable stages tailored to meet the unique needs of your school’s events. Whether you’re hosting a small presentation, an outdoor music concert, or a grand end-of-year performance, we have the perfect product for you. Our stages are incredibly easy to set up, and in most cases, your school’s maintenance staff, teachers, or even senior students can assist with the process. With a track record of supplying over 1000 schools over the past decades, you can trust in the quality and reliability of our stages. Rest assured that our stages have been thoroughly tested and trusted by numerous other schools, making them an ideal choice for your event needs.

Introducing Transtage's Portable Staging Solutions—designed to meet the dynamic needs of educational institutions. Our stages are ideal for a variety of school events, including assemblies, performances, and ceremonies. With over a decade of experience and having supplied more than 1,000 schools, Transtage is a trusted name in educational staging.

Key Features:

Versatility: Our stages can be configured as standalone platforms, extensions to existing stages, or transformed into seating risers, providing flexibility for various event requirements.

Ease of Assembly: Designed for quick and straightforward setup, our stages can be assembled by maintenance staff, teachers, or even senior students, ensuring minimal disruption to school activities.

Durability: Built to withstand the rigors of frequent use, our stages are constructed from high-quality materials, ensuring longevity and safety for all users.

Popular Models:

All Terrain Stage: Height-adjustable and suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, even on uneven surfaces. Features a quick-lock design for simple assembly and a loading capacity of 1,000kg.

Ultra Stage: Ultra-strong with truss structure and crossing bar support for maximum sturdiness. Offers fast assembly with larger deck sizes and adjustable height.

Mobile Folding Stage: Allows for fast setup—simply roll in, unload, and your stage is ready to use. Height adjustable to 40cm or 60cm, with a heavy-duty steel frame and 18mm thick plywood deck.

Customisation Options:

We understand that each school has unique requirements. Our design team works closely with you to create staging systems tailored to your exact specifications, including custom shapes, sizes, and configurations.

Accessories:

Enhance your stage setup with our range of accessories, including steps, guardrails, stage skirts, and transportation tools, ensuring a complete and user-friendly staging solution.

Choose Transtage for reliable, versatile, and durable portable staging solutions that elevate your school's events. Contact us for a free quote today.