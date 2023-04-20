Turn an everyday ritual into a shower experience with award-winning Satinjet® technology from Methven.

Unlike conventional showers, Satinjet® uses unique twin-jet technology to create optimum water droplet size and pressure, with over 300,000 droplets per second. The result is an immersive, full-body shower sensation that transforms your regular shower into an experience like no other.

And because we know everyone has their own idea of the perfect shower, Methven has crafted a range of Satinjet® showers you can match to your individual needs – from gentle and enveloping to powerful and invigorating.

The Satinjet® experience is available across Waipori, Kiri, Maku, Futura and Escape MK3 collections.