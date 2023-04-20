Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Methven
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Methven Satinjet Escape MKIII Rail Shower Angle Water
Methven Satinjet Kiri Shower Head
Methven Satinjet Shower Head
Methven Satinjet Escape MKIII Rail Shower Angle Water
Methven Satinjet Kiri Shower Head
Methven Satinjet Shower Head

Satinjet®: Turn the everyday into an experience

Last Updated on 20 Apr 2023

Turn an everyday ritual into a shower experience with award-winning Satinjet® technology from Methven. Unlike conventional showers, Satinjet® uses unique twin-jet technology to create optimum water droplet size and pressure, with over 300,000 droplets per second. The result is an immersive, full-body shower sensation that transforms your regular shower into an experience like no other.

Overview
Description

Turn an everyday ritual into a shower experience with award-winning Satinjet® technology from Methven.

Unlike conventional showers, Satinjet® uses unique twin-jet technology to create optimum water droplet size and pressure, with over 300,000 droplets per second. The result is an immersive, full-body shower sensation that transforms your regular shower into an experience like no other.

And because we know everyone has their own idea of the perfect shower, Methven has crafted a range of Satinjet® showers you can match to your individual needs – from gentle and enveloping to powerful and invigorating.

The Satinjet® experience is available across Waipori, Kiri, Maku, Futura and Escape MK3 collections.

Contact
Display AddressReservoir, VIC

59-61 Banbury Rd

1800 035 330
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap