Sanispeed+

Last Updated on 29 Sep 2023

Description

The Sanispeed+ is ideal for pumping wastewater from appliances in domestic and light commercial environments such as small shops, office kitchenettes, medical facilities, laundries and kitchens. It has four inlets so you can connect a range of appliances and sinks to the one unit.

The Sanispeed+ can be used where one might want to place the plumbing applications in more convenient areas that are not necessarily governed by where the plumbing and drainage is currently. The Sanispeed+ can pump wastewater up to 7 meters vertical and has inlets for up to 4 connections.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Saniflo Sanispeed+ Instructions

3.65 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Saniflo Sanispeed+ Product Sheet

1.01 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressChatswood, NSW

Saniflo Unit 10, 25 Gibbes Street

1300 554 779
