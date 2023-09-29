The Sanispeed+ is ideal for pumping wastewater from appliances in domestic and light commercial environments such as small shops, office kitchenettes, medical facilities, laundries and kitchens. It has four inlets so you can connect a range of appliances and sinks to the one unit.

The Sanispeed+ can be used where one might want to place the plumbing applications in more convenient areas that are not necessarily governed by where the plumbing and drainage is currently. The Sanispeed+ can pump wastewater up to 7 meters vertical and has inlets for up to 4 connections.