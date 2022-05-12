The Sanimulti is a very versatile macerator for commercial projects due to it's 8 metre vertical lift capability or where there is a need to be hidden from view for different toilet suite style choices. The Sanimulti has a "plug & play' option and is able to work with the Sanialarm interlock which creates peace of mind should a flooding event occur. It has an audible high level alarm along with a solenoid valve installed on the incoming water supply to shut off any further incoming water.

Features and benefits: