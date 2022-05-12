Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Saniflo
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Saniflo Sanimulti
Saniflo Sanimulti Bathroom
Saniflo Sanimulti Product Image
Saniflo Sanimulti Product Image Compartments
Saniflo Sanimulti
Saniflo Sanimulti Bathroom
Saniflo Sanimulti Product Image
Saniflo Sanimulti Product Image Compartments
|

Sanimulti

Last Updated on 12 May 2022

Sanimulti is a versatile macerator with two different pan connection options making it ideal for all types of applications. The Sanimulti has a "plug & play' option and is able to work with the Sanialarm interlock which creates peace of mind should a flooding event occur. The Sanimulti can be used in domestic or commercial projects.

Overview
Description

The Sanimulti is a very versatile macerator for commercial projects due to it's 8 metre vertical lift capability or where there is a need to be hidden from view for different toilet suite style choices. The Sanimulti has a "plug & play' option and is able to work with the Sanialarm interlock which creates peace of mind should a flooding event occur. It has an audible high level alarm along with a solenoid valve installed on the incoming water supply to shut off any further incoming water.

Features and benefits:

  • Wall hung or standard P-Trap toilet
  • Plug & play Sanialarm Interlock option
  • Possible additional connections to a basin, bath and/or shower

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Saniflo Sanimulti Instruction Manual

1.92 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Saniflo Sanimulti Product Sheet

1.79 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressChatswood, NSW

Saniflo Unit 10, 25 Gibbes Street

1300 554 779
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap