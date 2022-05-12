Sanimulti
Last Updated on 12 May 2022
Sanimulti is a versatile macerator with two different pan connection options making it ideal for all types of applications. The Sanimulti has a "plug & play' option and is able to work with the Sanialarm interlock which creates peace of mind should a flooding event occur. The Sanimulti can be used in domestic or commercial projects.
Overview
The Sanimulti is a very versatile macerator for commercial projects due to it's 8 metre vertical lift capability or where there is a need to be hidden from view for different toilet suite style choices. The Sanimulti has a "plug & play' option and is able to work with the Sanialarm interlock which creates peace of mind should a flooding event occur. It has an audible high level alarm along with a solenoid valve installed on the incoming water supply to shut off any further incoming water.
Features and benefits:
- Wall hung or standard P-Trap toilet
- Plug & play Sanialarm Interlock option
- Possible additional connections to a basin, bath and/or shower