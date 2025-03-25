S500 Roof Extenda 520mm - 580mm Bracket
Last Updated on 25 Mar 2025
Overview
Description
The Roof Extenda brackets with FlashRite weather seal or Flexatile provide a secure fixing for roofs installed over existing buildings.
- Allows a new roof line to be fitted over an existing building
- Attaches to rafter and top plate rather than fascia for added stability
- Suitable for pergolas and carports
- Suitable for both metal and tile roofs
- Quick and easy to install with no special tools required
- Includes top bracket, bottom bracket, L-plate, locking hex nut and either FlashRite weather seal or Flexatile
- Proudly Australian designed and made in Australia by a proud Australian owned company
Available in electroplated mild steel or 316 marine grade stainless steel
FlashRite Weather Seal (Black)
- Suitable for tin roofs
- EPDM Black certified for installation to BAL 12.5 rated roof
- EPDM will withstand constant temperatures of -40oC to 115oC
- Suitable for both standard and retrofit application
- Polymer is Ozone and UV resistant
- Base size: 164 x 164mm
- Pipe size: 10-90mm (25o roof pitch) 10-70mm (45o roof pitch)
FlashRite Weather Seal (Red)
- Suitable for tin roofs
- Red silicone certified for installation to BAL 29 rated roof
- Red silicone will withstand constant temperatures of -50oC to 200oC
- Suitable for both standard and retrofit application
- Polymer is Ozone and UV resistant
- Base size: 164 x 164mm
- Pipe size: 10-90mm (25o roof pitch) 10-70mm (45o roof pitch)
Flexatile
- Suitable for tiled roofs
- Pipe size 5-50mm (25o roof pitch) 5-40mm (45o roof pitch)
- Base size 450 x 280mm
- Light weight, non toxic, non corrosive
- Polymer is Ozone and UV resistant
- Drinking water safe
- Can be painted to match roof colour with acrylic house paint