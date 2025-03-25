S500 Roof Extenda 520mm - 580mm Bracket

Last Updated on 25 Mar 2025

The Roof Extenda brackets with FlashRite weather seal or Flexatile provide a secure fixing for roofs installed over existing buildings. Allows a new roof line to be fitted over an existing building. Attaches to rafter and top plate rather than fascia for added stability

Quick and easy to install

Quick and easy to install Suitable for both metal and tile roofs

Suitable for both metal and tile roofs Polymer is Ozone and UV resistant