S300 Roof Extenda 320mm - 380mm Bracket

The Roof Extenda brackets with FlashRite weather seal or Flexatile provide a secure fixing for roofs installed over existing buildings.

Allows a new roof line to be fitted over an existing building

Attaches to rafter and top plate rather than fascia for added stability

Suitable for pergolas and carports

Suitable for both metal and tile roofs

Quick and easy to install with no special tools required

Includes top bracket, bottom bracket, L-plate, locking hex nut and either FlashRite weather seal or Flexatile

Proudly Australian designed and made in Australia by a proud Australian company

Available in electroplated mild steel or 316 marine grade stainless steel

FlashRite Weather Seal (Black)

Suitable for tin roofs

EPDM Black certified for installation to BAL 12.5 rated roof

EPDM will withstand constant temperatures of -40oC to 115oC

Suitable for both standard and retrofit application

Polymer is Ozone and UV resistant

Base size: 164 x 164mm

Pipe size: 10-90mm (25o roof pitch) 10-70mm (45o roof pitch)

FlashRite Weather Seal (Red)

Suitable for tin roofs

Red silicone certified for installation to BAL 29 rated roof

Red silicone will withstand constant temperatures of -50oC to 200oC

Suitable for both standard and retrofit application

Polymer is Ozone and UV resistant

Base size: 164 x 164mm

Pipe size: 10-90mm (25o roof pitch) 10-70mm (45o roof pitch)

Flexatile