Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Roof Extenda
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Roof Extenda S300 Cain Carpentry
Roof Extenda s300 Car Canpony
Roof Extenda S300 Construction
Roof Extenda S300 Facade
Roof Extenda S300 Flexatile Black Front
Roof Extenda S300 Flexatile Black LHS Front
Roof Extenda S300 Flexatile Red Front
Roof Extenda S300 Flexatile Red LHS Front
Roof Extenda S300 Cain Carpentry
Roof Extenda s300 Car Canpony
Roof Extenda S300 Construction
Roof Extenda S300 Facade
Roof Extenda S300 Flexatile Black Front
Roof Extenda S300 Flexatile Black LHS Front
Roof Extenda S300 Flexatile Red Front
Roof Extenda S300 Flexatile Red LHS Front
|

S300 Roof Extenda 320mm - 380mm Bracket

Last Updated on 21 Feb 2025

The Roof Extenda brackets with FlashRite weather seal or Flexatile provide a secure fixing for roofs installed over existing buildings. Allows a new roof line to be fitted over an existing building. Attaches to rafter and top plate rather than fascia for added stability.

Overview
Description

The Roof Extenda brackets with FlashRite weather seal or Flexatile provide a secure fixing for roofs installed over existing buildings.

  • Allows a new roof line to be fitted over an existing building
  • Attaches to rafter and top plate rather than fascia for added stability
  • Suitable for pergolas and carports
  • Suitable for both metal and tile roofs
  • Quick and easy to install with no special tools required
  • Includes top bracket, bottom bracket, L-plate, locking hex nut and either FlashRite weather seal or Flexatile
  • Proudly Australian designed and made in Australia by a proud Australian company

Available in electroplated mild steel or 316 marine grade stainless steel

FlashRite Weather Seal (Black)

  • Suitable for tin roofs
  • EPDM Black certified for installation to BAL 12.5 rated roof
  • EPDM will withstand constant temperatures of -40oC to 115oC
  • Suitable for both standard and retrofit application
  • Polymer is Ozone and UV resistant
  • Base size: 164 x 164mm
  • Pipe size: 10-90mm (25o roof pitch) 10-70mm (45o roof pitch)

FlashRite Weather Seal (Red)

Suitable for tin roofs
Red silicone certified for installation to BAL 29 rated roof
Red silicone will withstand constant temperatures of -50oC to 200oC
Suitable for both standard and retrofit application
Polymer is Ozone and UV resistant
Base size: 164 x 164mm
Pipe size: 10-90mm (25o roof pitch) 10-70mm (45o roof pitch)

Flexatile

  • Suitable for tiled roofs
  • Pipe size 5-50mm (25o roof pitch) 5-40mm (45o roof pitch)
  • Base size 450 x 280mm
  • Light weight, non toxic, non corrosive
  • Polymer is Ozone and UV resistant
  • Drinking water safe
  • Can be painted to match roof colour with acrylic house paint

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
S300 Bracket Detail

23.51 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
S300 Bracket Installation Guide

452.29 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSomerville, VIC

Victoria Office 5 SPEEDWELL ST

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap