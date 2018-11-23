RM1600 and V-Aero (Bush fire rated) Solar Powered Roof Ventilators

Solar Roof Vents: The Ultimate Investment for Your Home

The Solar Star is a solar roof ventilation system, meaning it is operated by the power of the sun, making it a cost-effective and energy-efficient solution to your home’s ventilation problems. It operates a high-efficiency fan unit that is powered by solar panels, offering you all the advantages of a powerful roof fan without the additional operating costs.

The Solar Star installation process is simple and quick, this solar roof ventilation system can be installed in under 1 hour by a Solatube Certified Installation Consultant. It is also available with a range of accessories such as a Thermal Switch, add-on solar panels, and a variety of flashing options.

We guarantee you’ll love the return on your investment when you install a solar roof ventilation system to cool your roof space – not only will your home stay cooler and drier throughout the year thanks to the roof vents, but it will also reduce the strain on your HVAC units.

Wind Vents vs Solar Roof Ventilation Systems

Wind vents will typically move 85-100m³ of air per hour (air extraction typical of a 250mm diameter product), and are considered to be quite inefficient. This level of air extraction is similar to taking a tile off your roof and covering it with a static cap. Yes, 1-4 wind vents will still impact your home, but to achieve adequate ventilation results you should look at 3 air changes per hour (5 is even better). Based on that calculation, most homes should have 6-8 wind vents, while a single Solar Star solar roof ventilation system will exceed that level of ventilation even on a cloudy day. The cost of installing 3 quality wind vents equates to one Solar Star.