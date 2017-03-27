Rockcote Otsumigaki is a smooth clay and lime render that is premixed for ease of use and provides a modern and easy to clean finish.

ROCKCOTE Otsumigaki draws inspiration from the lime and clay interior finishes used in traditional Japanese buildings to offer a smooth, lustre polished, decorative finish for contemporary homes and spaces.

In contrast with the often dramatic and highly polished appearance of European inspired plasters (such as Venetian Plaster), ROCKCOTE Otsumigaki offers a dreamier, slightly stony look with a more subtle colour range in its patina.

ROCKCOTE Otsumigaki comes to life when used extensively in a space such as when the plaster is applied continuously from the walls through to the ceiling. The versatility of the product allows designers to explore using one product for a variety of effects in a single room. The luxurious, relaxing vibe of Otsu House in Casuarina, NSW was achieved thanks to the meticulous use of Rockote Otsumigaki throughout the home. The result captures light and creates a soft ever changing internal landscape.

The product can be applied to walls and ceilings in its natural white colour with a smooth unpolished finish, complemented by a more highly polished feature wall or fireplace surround in a contemporary colour.

This stunning plaster finish can be used for interior residential walls, ceilings and entry areas, commercial reception areas, retail settings, restaurants and offices.

Otsumigaki is a completely natural plaster that is free of dangerous chemicals and produces no odours or offgassing. It has low embodied energy (energy necessary for the entire product lifecycle) and is fully recyclable meaning it can be returned to the earth after use.

Like all natural plasters, Otsumigaki is inherently sensuous: its presence in a room enlivens the senses and brings us back in touch with the natural world.