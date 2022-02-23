Residential Lift by Flex-e

Flex-e Lift is a screw driven vertical home lift assembled using high quality materials and designed to meet the characteristics of ultimate performance and outstanding aesthetics. It is designed to be used in private houses, cottages and apartment buildings.

Flex-e Lift can be installed into an existing shaft or its own shaft which is constructed of special multi-layered steel sandwich type panels or glass panels. A maximum of three doors may be installed on each floor with either left or right swing. The doors on the top floor stop may be designed in the form of gates. This type of construction is modern, aesthetically pleasing and gives a clear view of the surroundings.

Rated load: 400kg

Travel height: up to 12 meters

Capacity: 5 persons

Landings: 6-Stops

A uniformly back lit control panel, with a comfortable handle below, contains large buttons. Embossed with symbols, the buttons are at a convenient height for accessing from a sitting or standing position. In case of a power outage, the lift continues to work from a backup voltage source. You can make your own lift solution by choosing from a wide variety of accessories, openers and comfort equipment.

Why choose Flex-e home lift?