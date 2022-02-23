Logo
Residential Lift by Flex-e

Last Updated on 23 Feb 2022

Flex-e Lift is a screw driven vertical home lift assembled using high quality materials and designed to meet the characteristics of ultimate performance and outstanding aesthetics. It is designed to be used in private houses, cottages and apartment buildings.

Overview
Description

Flex-e Lift is a screw driven vertical home lift assembled using high quality materials and designed to meet the characteristics of ultimate performance and outstanding aesthetics. It is designed to be used in private houses, cottages and apartment buildings.

Flex-e Lift can be installed into an existing shaft or its own shaft which is constructed of special multi-layered steel sandwich type panels or glass panels. A maximum of three doors may be installed on each floor with either left or right swing. The doors on the top floor stop may be designed in the form of gates. This type of construction is modern, aesthetically pleasing and gives a clear view of the surroundings.

Rated load: 400kg
Travel height: up to 12 meters
Capacity: 5 persons
Landings: 6-Stops

A uniformly back lit control panel, with a comfortable handle below, contains large buttons. Embossed with symbols, the buttons are at a convenient height for accessing from a sitting or standing position. In case of a power outage, the lift continues to work from a backup voltage source. You can make your own lift solution by choosing from a wide variety of accessories, openers and comfort equipment.

Why choose Flex-e home lift?

  • Flexible design
  • Low space requirements
  • High level of security
  • Power-saving technologies
  • Smart digital control system
  • Fast and intuitive installation
  • Exterior design options
  • Durable screw drive
  • Wide range of options and accessories

Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

NSW Office Unit8/20-28 Ricketty St. Mascot

1300 240 298
Display AddressVirginia, QLD

QLD Office 43 Telford St

1300 240 298
